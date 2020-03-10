Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

East London house fire causes $150K in damage: officials

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted March 10, 2020 8:30 am
Updated March 10, 2020 8:44 am
London fire officials responded to the house fire on Monday evening.
London fire officials responded to the house fire on Monday evening. Jaclyn Carbone / 980 CFPL

Investigators are looking into a fire at an east London housing complete from Monday evening that caused $150,000 in damage.

Fire crews were called to an active incident at 121 Bonaventure Dr. just after 6 p.m. Monday.

Two people were injured and treated by Middlesex-London paramedics, according to officials.

READ MORE: London police urge caution around waterways amid wet forecast

The London Fire Department says the fire was put out just after 7 p.m., but investigators remained at the scene to determine the origin, cause and circumstances of the fire.

Early damage estimates are pegged at $150,000.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has also been called in to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireLondon FireLondon Fire Departmentontario fire marshalEmergency crewseast londonlondon house firebonaventure driveMiddlesex-London paramedics
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.