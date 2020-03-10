East London house fire causes $150K in damage: officials

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators are looking into a fire at an east London housing complete from Monday evening that caused $150,000 in damage.

Fire crews were called to an active incident at 121 Bonaventure Dr. just after 6 p.m. Monday.

Two people were injured and treated by Middlesex-London paramedics, according to officials.

The London Fire Department says the fire was put out just after 7 p.m., but investigators remained at the scene to determine the origin, cause and circumstances of the fire.

Early damage estimates are pegged at $150,000.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has also been called in to investigate.

