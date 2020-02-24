Damage estimated at $400K in northwest London, Ont. house fire that sent 1 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The cause of a fire at a northwest London home on Monday that sent one person to hospital and caused upwards of $400,000 in damage remains under investigation, London fire officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 190 Wychwood Park around 2:50 p.m. for a report of an active structure fire at a two-storey home, said Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland.

A motorist driving in the area had called 911 after they were stopped by a female pedestrian who told them their house was on fire, Loveland said.

“[Firefighters] attacked the fire in an offensive strategy, extinguished the fire, and conducted search and rescue operations and found no one else in the home,” Loveland said.

As many as 22 firefighters attended the scene to fight the stubborn blaze, which spread inside the home and caused upwards of $400,000 worth of damage, according to a preliminary estimate.

“There’s heavy smoke damage throughout the entire home, and then there’s structural damage on the first floor and in the basement area where fire had spread,” Loveland said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and fire investigators remained at the scene early Monday evening. The resident who sought help was taken to hospital as a precaution.

No one else was physically injured.

“We believe the occupant’s going to be okay, which is important. They were smart enough not to go into their home and try to put the fire out,” Loveland said.

“They got out, stayed out… and when firefighters arrived they were able to help the firefighters by stating there was no one else inside the home. They were able to convey some great information to help the fire crews on scene, even though they’re in a very tragic situation and [were] shook up at the time.”

