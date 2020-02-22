30 firefighters called in to battle church shed fire in Middlesex County

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported after a structure fire broke out in Middlesex County, Ont., Saturday morning.

Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger told 980 CFPL London fire crews arrived in the area of Woodhull Road and Westminster Drive, to discover a portion of the ‘building’ attached to the Harvesters Baptist Church overtaken by smoke and fire.

The ‘building’ was later determined to be a shed.

Mosburger said the Middlesex Centre Fire Services arrived on-scene to help combat the blaze, which had since been diminished.

“At the height of the incident, we had approximately 30 London firefighters on-site to ensure the hazards [there] were under-control,” said Mosburger.

“We did have a live hydro line and a propane tank that were very much in proximity to the actual fire itself, which raised a significant amount of hazard to fighting the fire.”

The platoon chief confirmed the actual church building was not affected by smoke or fire, but a breezeway attaching two primary buildings “sustained serious damage.”

Mosburger said he was told the shed that was on fire was a drying shed, but he said that was not a “true reflection of the use of the building.”

“I’m not really aware of what the property owners were using that part of the building for; I do know there was some level of storage of some stuff put into the building, but a portion of it was vacant.”

The cause and damage estimate for the fire has yet to be determined.

Mosburger said it’s unclear whether the blaze should be considered suspicious.

