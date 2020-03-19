Suspicious blaze under investigation at London’s Salvation Army Centre of Hope

An investigation is underway Thursday morning after what officials are calling a suspicious fire at the Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope on Wellington Street near York Street.

Fire crews say they were called to the Centre of Hope around 6:20 a.m. and were able to put out the blaze quickly.

“Our crews arrived, and there were reports of heavy smoke on the third floor. Our crews advanced and were able to make entry and were able to extinguish the fire quite quickly,” said platoon Chief Colin Shewell.

Few details are known about the blaze at this point. Smoke and water damage has been reported on the third floor, and officials say one staff member was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire, and a damage estimate hasn’t been given.

The London Fire Department says the fire appears to be suspicious in nature, and London police and a fire investigator remain at the scene to investigate.

Shewell told Global News the London Transit Commission had been requested to bring in buses to shelter third-floor residents, adding that officials are working with the city to find temporary shelter if residents cannot return to their homes for an extended period of time.

“We’ve been working closely with our emergency management team for the City of London and, as well, with our partners from London police to make sure everyone has somewhere to go for the interim,” he said.

Social distancing has also been taken into consideration as fire crews continue to battle blazes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Don’t be alarmed when you see our crews show up with masks, glasses, medical gloves on, and definitely don’t be offended if we’re keeping at least six feet of distance between us and the public,” Shewell said.

— With files from 980 CFPL’s Andrew Graham