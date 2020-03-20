B.C. health officials to provide Friday update on coronavirus response

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their daily update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic at 3 p.m. PT.

On Friday, Fraser Health confirmed a case of COVID-19 at a fourth Metro Vancouver seniors’ home.

As of Friday morning, B.C. had confirmed at least 231 cases and eight deaths. Five people have fully recovered.

Canada closed its border with the U.S. to all but essential travel on Friday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also said Friday that more than 500,000 Canadians have applied for employment insurance, as businesses across the country shut down amid social distancing measures meant to help contain the spread of the disease.

Anyone entering Canada is required to self-isolate for 14 days, and B.C. health officials have told returning travellers they will not need to be tested if they are showing mild symptoms.

People who believe they need a test are being directed to phone the 811 helpline or use the province’s self-assessment tool.