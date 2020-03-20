Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide Friday update on coronavirus response

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 4:05 pm
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, right, looks on during a coronavirus media gathering on Thursday.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, right, looks on during a coronavirus media gathering on Thursday. Global News

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their daily update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic at 3 p.m. PT.

Global News will stream the event live here, on our Facebook page and carry it live on BC1.

READ MORE: Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix answer your coronavirus questions at Global BC Town Hall

 

On Friday, Fraser Health confirmed a case of COVID-19 at a fourth Metro Vancouver seniors’ home.

As of Friday morning, B.C. had confirmed at least 231 cases and eight deaths. Five people have fully recovered.

TransLink suspends bus fare collection
Canada closed its border with the U.S. to all but essential travel on Friday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also said Friday that more than 500,000 Canadians have applied for employment insurance, as businesses across the country shut down amid social distancing measures meant to help contain the spread of the disease.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 500,000 Canadians have filed for EI this week

 

Anyone entering Canada is required to self-isolate for 14 days, and B.C. health officials have told returning travellers they will not need to be tested if they are showing mild symptoms.

People who believe they need a test are being directed to phone the 811 helpline or use the province’s self-assessment tool.

