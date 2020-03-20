Menu

Canada

Canada now has more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 7:09 pm
Updated March 20, 2020 7:36 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: A timeline of how COVID-19 spread around world
WATCH: A timeline of some of the most significant moments during the novel coronavirus outbreak, which originated in Wuhan, China, in late December and spread across the world, creating a COVID-19 pandemic in less than three months.

Canada reached a grim milestone Friday as the country surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with at least 12 of them fatal.

Three provinces recorded new increases in their totals Friday afternoon: British Columbia reported 77 new cases, while Alberta confirmed 49 more.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

Shortly after those two press conferences, Ontario — which had already reported 50 new cases — announced another 10.

That brings the national total to 1,044.

British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta also have the highest provincial totals of COVID-19 cases in the country. B.C. has 348 cases as of Friday, while Ontario has 311 and Alberta has 195. Quebec follows with 139.

All 10 provinces have now confirmed at least one case of coronavirus. None of the three territories have reported any cases as of Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus: How COVID-19 is spreading across Canada

Twelve Canadians repatriated from abroad have also tested positive for COVID-19, contributing to the national total.

There are also several presumptive cases across various provinces that have yet to be confirmed, but are expected to push the national total even further.

Saskatchewan currently has 18 cases awaiting confirmation, while Nova Scotia has 10 presumptive cases. New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador have reported four and two presumptive cases, respectively.

Only 18 other countries have surpassed 1,000 cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Canada’s new total puts the country past Portugal and Malaysia, which have reported 1,020 and 1,030 cases, respectively.

The rest of those 18 countries are all located in Europe, with the exception of China, Iran, the United States and South Korea.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
