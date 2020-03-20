Coronavirus: 500,000 Canadians have filed for EI this week

Send this page to someone via email

More than half a million Canadians have recently filed for employment insurance as the novel coronavirus pandemic takes its toll on Canada’s job market.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the number of calls received by Service Canada and other government agencies has been “historic.”

“We received over 500,000 applications so far this week, compared to just under 27,000 applications for the same week last year,” he said, referencing employment insurance.

“I know people are anxious to get the help they deserve, and our government is working as fast as possible to support them. This is, of course, an unprecedented situation, and it’s putting a lot of pressure on our system, but we’re on it. Thousands of public servants are working around the clock to help you.”

Canada has announced an $82-billion suite of measures to assist workers and businesses amid the pandemic.

As part of those efforts, the government has proposed extending benefits to those who are not eligible for employment insurance, those who must self-isolate or workers caring for a family member.

The pandemic has seen many businesses shut their doors, but one retailer said on Friday that it is ramping up hiring in order to respond to an increase in demand.

Walmart Canada says it will hire 10,000 more employees to work in its stores and distribution centres as it deals with issues related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

— With files from the Canadian Press