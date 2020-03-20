Want groceries delivered? Options across Canada during the coronavirus outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

As Canadians across the country practise social distancing or self-isolation to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, more and more are relying on grocery delivery services.

Major chains like Real Canadian Superstore and Walmart offer delivery services in many parts of Canada, while local, independent stores in cities like Toronto and Vancouver have drop-off services for shoppers, too.

Due to high demand, however, some customers can expect to experience longer than usual wait times; in some cases, days. Many stores have also seen a significant increase in store traffic as people have been “panic shopping” — something experts urge against.

If you are in need of groceries and want to have them delivered, here are some options across Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Online national services

Instacart

Instacart delivers groceries from local stores in cities across the country in provinces including Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and B.C. (Check delivery options in your region.)

1:33 Coronavirus: B.C. couple donates $1K following online backlash Coronavirus: B.C. couple donates $1K following online backlash

Stores available through Instacart include Real Canadian Superstore, Shoppers Drug Mart, Walmart and Valu-Mart.

PC Express

PC Express offers same-day home delivery and pickup options at grocery stores across Canada, including Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Fortinos, Independent, Zehrs, Valu-Mart and Citymarket.

Inabuggy

Inabuggy operates in Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Montreal.

Depending on your location, Inabuggy offers one-hour delivery from retailers including Organic Garage, Safeway, Rowe Farms, Healthy Planet and IGA.

Walmart

Toronto, Ottawa, Edmonton, Calgary and Montreal Walmart locations offer grocery delivery and pickup services.

Costco

National chain Costco offers delivery in cities across Canada and some regions qualify for two-day turnaround. Costco services provinces including Nova Scotia, P.E.I., Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, B.C., Ontario, New Brunswick and Quebec.

Story continues below advertisement

0:46 Spike in firearm sales amid COVID-19 pandemic, gun laws Spike in firearm sales amid COVID-19 pandemic, gun laws

Ontario

Longo’s allows shoppers in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) to order groceries online through Grocery Gateway, which also delivers to areas including Oshawa, Stouffville, Milton, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph and Hamilton.

GTA-based Pusateri’s offers delivery to homes within close proximity to their stores through Instacart. Toronto’s independent Summerhill Market is also now offering delivery.

Sobeys offers delivery in Toronto and Ottawa, according to its website, and Metro offers pickup or delivery in regions across Ontario.

Alberta

Save-On-Foods has pickup options and delivers to shoppers in different parts of Alberta, including Edmonton, Airdrie West and Red Deer.

SPUD.ca delivers local and organic groceries in Edmonton and Calgary.

4:09 Coping with stress and anxiety during COVID-19 pandemic Coping with stress and anxiety during COVID-19 pandemic

In Calgary, Cultivatr delivers farm-fresh groceries from local producers, including meat, dairy and produce. Orders placed online come a few days later.

The Organic Box works in a similar way, and ships locally produced products to customers in the greater Edmonton area, Calgary, Bow Valley and other cities across Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

Family-owned The Grocery Link delivers groceries from stores including Real Canadian Superstore, Walmart, Wholesale Club, Loblaws City Market and Save on Foods to residents in the Calgary area.

B.C.

Save-On-Foods offers delivery and pickup options in B.C. cities including Coquitlam, Abbotsford, Nanaimo, Surrey and Vancouver.

SPUD.ca delivers local and organic groceries to shoppers in Vancouver and Victoria. Kiki’s Delivery also ships produce, bakery items and other groceries to areas in Vancouver and Burnaby.

Stong’s Market offers daily grocery delivery to Vancouver and North Vancouver and weekly delivery to Bowen Island. The store notes, however, that it is experiencing higher-than-usual demand, meaning delivery times may vary.

Thrifty Foods offers in-store shopping deliveries in select locations, as well as online shopping store pickups. Online shopping delivery is available in some areas, but check online or call for availability.

Quebec

Provigo allows customers to shop online at home and pick up their orders at a nearby store, or schedule delivery through Instacart.

5:49 Coronavirus outbreak: How to eat healthy during self-isolation Coronavirus outbreak: How to eat healthy during self-isolation

Metro has pickup and delivery options in regions across Quebec. Grocery store IGA also delivers groceries across Quebec, including in Montreal and Quebec City.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia

Couryah is a grocery and restaurant delivery service that drops off items in Halifax, Herring Cove, Bedford, Lower Sackville and Timberlea.

Cape Breton Delivery Services brings food items, including groceries and takeout meals, to customers in Sydney and its nearby areas.

Manitoba

Grocery chain Save-On-Foods has locations in Winnipeg that offer pickup and delivery.

In Winnipeg, Dakota Family Foods offers grocery delivery and if you order before 12 p.m., you may qualify for same-day service.

Cantor’s Meats delivers meats as well as fresh groceries in Winnipeg.

Instacart offers delivery services in Winnipeg and Brandon from stores including Walmart and Real Canadian Superstore.

P.E.I.

Local company Charlottetown Express Delivery offers grocery services as well as takeout food delivery.

1:55 Coronavirus: Chef Jagger Gordon prepares 30,000 meals to feed Canadians Coronavirus: Chef Jagger Gordon prepares 30,000 meals to feed Canadians

Instacart operates in P.E.I. as well and offers groceries from M&M Food Market, Walmart and Atlantic Superstore.

Story continues below advertisement

New Brunswick

Instacart operates in Moncton, Fredericton and Saint John.

Your Independent Grocery uses PC Express for store pickup in Sackville.

Saskatchewan

Several Save-On-Foods locations across Saskatchewan offer grocery pickup services.

READ MORE: How to maintain relationships during the coronavirus outbreak

Instacart is available in Saskatoon and Regina, and shops at stores such as Walmart, Wholesale Club and Real Canadian Superstore.

Newfoundland and Labrador

Independently owned Belbin’s Grocery offers delivery and store pickup in St. John’s.

Colemans offers online shopping in Deer Lake, St. John’s, Stephenville, Mount Pearl and Corner Brook. Delivery times may vary due to increased demand.

1:54 Hudson restaurant pays it forward amid coronavirus outbreak Hudson restaurant pays it forward amid coronavirus outbreak

Instacart also operates in St. John’s.

Yukon

In Whitehorse, shoppers can order groceries for pickup from Save-On-Foods.

Independent and family-owned Riverside Grocery in Whitehorse is offering delivery.

Story continues below advertisement

Northwest Territories

Your Independent Grocer locations in Yellowknife offer grocery pickup and delivery through Instacart.

Instacart also offers delivery in Yellowknife from Shoppers Drug Mart and M&M Food Market.

Nunavut

The Northern Shopper ships produce, meats, bakery items and household items to customers in the Baffin region.

Did we miss any stores or grocery services?

Email: Laura.Hensley@globalnews.ca

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.