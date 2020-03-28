Coronavirus: Service New Brunswick locations to be closed temporarily

Send this page to someone via email

Service New Brunswick locations will be closed until Wednesday, April 1, when select service centres will reopen by appointment only, according to the province.

“Service New Brunswick had taken precautions to limit the number of customers allowed into its centres at one time and promoted social distancing among customers and employees,” said Service New Brunswick in a statement released on Saturday.

However, it was determined by the province that more was needed to keep customers and employees safe during the pandemic.

On April 1, Service New Brunswick said it will be able to process essential transactions by appointment only in nine of its locations, which include Campbellton, Bathurst and Miramichi.

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

