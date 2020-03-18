Coronavirus: Co-op Refinery continues operations with replacement workers

Send this page to someone via email

Unifor has called for the shutdown of the replacement worker camp at the Regina, Sask., Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unifor national president Jerry Dias wrote a letter to Premier Scott Moe, citing concerns about workers’ living conditions and the lack of social distancing.

“I can think of no worse conditions than having hundreds of workers living in shared accommodation in trailers, sharing bathrooms and kitchens,” he said, “where the COVID-19 virus can easily spread.”

Hundreds of replacement workers have been operating the refinery since Dec. 5, 2019 when Unifor Local 594 were locked out over contract negations.

CRC responded to Dias’ concerns, stating they have implemented an infectious disease management program to limit the infection of the coronavirus to workers including a sanitization program, access to medical professionals 24-7 and are maintaining social distancing within the workplace.

CRC also said they are limiting employees access to the refinery and allowing only essential operators onsite, with others working from home or secure locations.

On March 17, the CRC announced it would defer its annual turnaround to limit the number of workers arriving in the province and on-site.

The CRC said they will be continuing all operations and the province’s fuel supply.

