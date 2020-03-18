Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation suspends events, tours

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 1:35 pm
Updated March 18, 2020 2:29 pm
Saskatchewan passes emergency legislation to deal with COVID-19
WATCH: Coverage in Saskatchewan on COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation (JPCHF) in Saskatoon said its work will continue, but in a different way, as it deals with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

JPCHF president and CEO Brynn Boback-Lane said a number of measures are being implemented to ensure the safety and well-being of patients and their families, along with staff.

All foundation events, tours, travel and meetings, including the upcoming Jeans & Jewels Gala, are postponed until further notice.

READ MORE: SaskPower suspends active collections, holds off residential disconnections

As well, any JPCHF employee who has travelled out of Canada is required to self-isolate for 14 days, and as many team members as possible are working remotely from home.

“As the situation unfolds, we will be evaluating future meetings and events based on public health recommendations,” Boback-Lane said in a statement.

Sprout Gift Company, the foundation’s office and gift shop are temporarily closed to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, JPCHF said.

“This pandemic demonstrates the real need for assistance and we will work on behalf of the children, expectant mothers and families across our province,” Boback-Lane said.

“They will need our support. You have our commitment.”

READ MORE: Circuit courts close in Saskatchewan, restrictions at other provincial courts

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

