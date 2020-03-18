Coronavirus: Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation suspends events, tours

Send this page to someone via email

The Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation (JPCHF) in Saskatoon said its work will continue, but in a different way, as it deals with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

JPCHF president and CEO Brynn Boback-Lane said a number of measures are being implemented to ensure the safety and well-being of patients and their families, along with staff.

All foundation events, tours, travel and meetings, including the upcoming Jeans & Jewels Gala, are postponed until further notice.

As well, any JPCHF employee who has travelled out of Canada is required to self-isolate for 14 days, and as many team members as possible are working remotely from home.

“As the situation unfolds, we will be evaluating future meetings and events based on public health recommendations,” Boback-Lane said in a statement.

Sprout Gift Company, the foundation’s office and gift shop are temporarily closed to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, JPCHF said.

“This pandemic demonstrates the real need for assistance and we will work on behalf of the children, expectant mothers and families across our province,” Boback-Lane said.

“They will need our support. You have our commitment.”

