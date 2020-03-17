Coronavirus: Saskatchewan NDP calls for immediate action to address COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan NDP is calling on the provincial government to take a number of steps to address the COVID-19 situation in the province, including delaying the budget.

There are currently two confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Saskatchewan and five presumptive cases.

Saskatchewan’s Public Service Agency will be providing an update on the novel coronavirus situation in the province at 1 p.m. CT Tuesday.

Opposition leader Ryan Meili said along with delaying the budget on Wednesday, the government needs to develop a plan to respond to the current pandemic.

“As things change so quickly, we need to have a government that’s responding quickly as well,” Meili said in a statement.

“The time to act is now.”

Meili is calling on the government to ban public gatherings of more than 50 people, suspend the current legislative session and put forward a financial aid package for affected workers and businesses.

“If we act quickly on the measures for social isolation, the measures for readiness in our health system, and a financial aid package that really meets the needs of Saskatchewan people today, we can get ahead of the curve,” Meili said.

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan remains steady, the province is making preparations to close all public schools by March 20.

The government said a response planning team is working through the logistics of the school closures.

“I have every confidence in our partners in education that they will make the best possible recommendations as we transition students out of Saskatchewan Prekindergarten to Grade 12 classrooms,” Education Minister Gordon Wyant said in a statement Tuesday.

“The government of Saskatchewan is committed to supporting our students and staff in these uncertain times.”

The team is made up of individuals from the Ministry of Education, the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation, the Saskatchewan School Boards Association, the Saskatchewan Association of School Business Officials and the Saskatchewan League of Educational Administrators, Directors and Superintendents.

Officials said planning is underway to ensure students have access to supplementary learning, either through distance opportunities or take-home resource kits.

They are also looking at logistics for backroom functions such as staff assignments and payroll.

The response planning team meets again Tuesday.

Classes continue to wind down and the government said parents who are able to keep their children at home should do so now, with no absence or grade impacts.

Officials said every student will receive a final grade based on their current grade and they will progress to their next grade level for the 2020-21 school year.

Every student eligible to graduate from Grade 12 will do so, they added.

