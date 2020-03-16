Coronavirus: Saskatchewan Polytechnic looking to put classes online

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Polytechnic classes and programming are cancelled for the rest of the week to reduce the risk of the novel coronavirus spreading, school officials said Monday.

The post-secondary institution said it will offer programs online or through alternate delivery options where possible.

“We all can help to prevent the spread of COVID-19 if we each do our part and work together. The health, safety and security of our students and employees is of the utmost importance,” Sask Polytech president and CEO Larry Rosia said in a statement.

“We recognize that these are unusual and challenging times. Thank you to our students, faculty and staff for your patience, co-operation and the care you’ve demonstrated for yourselves and others on our campus communities.”

Officials said plans for online courses or alternative delivery programming are expected by Friday.

While campuses in Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon remain open, Sask Polytech officials said any available services may be limited.

Fitness centres are closed until further notice and all non-essential gatherings and events are cancelled or postponed, they added.

