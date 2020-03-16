Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Saskatchewan Polytechnic looking to put classes online

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 5:06 pm
Updated March 16, 2020 6:03 pm
Saskatchewan NDP calls for schools to close over COVID-19 risk
Coverage in Saskatchewan on COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic classes and programming are cancelled for the rest of the week to reduce the risk of the novel coronavirus spreading, school officials said Monday.

The post-secondary institution said it will offer programs online or through alternate delivery options where possible.

READ MORE: Public schools in Saskatchewan closing amid coronavirus concerns

“We all can help to prevent the spread of COVID-19 if we each do our part and work together. The health, safety and security of our students and employees is of the utmost importance,” Sask Polytech president and CEO Larry Rosia said in a statement.

“We recognize that these are unusual and challenging times. Thank you to our students, faculty and staff for your patience, co-operation and the care you’ve demonstrated for yourselves and others on our campus communities.”

Officials said plans for online courses or alternative delivery programming are expected by Friday.

READ MORE: 2 University of Regina student residents in self-isolating with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

While campuses in Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon remain open, Sask Polytech officials said any available services may be limited.

Fitness centres are closed until further notice and all non-essential gatherings and events are cancelled or postponed, they added.

Confused about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn that this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here. 

CoronavirusCOVID-19novel coronavirusSaskatchewan PolytechnicSaskatchewan Coronavirusregina coronavirussaskatoon coronavirusSaskatchewan Ministry of Healthsaskatchewan covid-19
