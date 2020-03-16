Moose Jaw, Sask. closing civic facilities due to coronavirus concerns

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Moose Jaw is closing all community and recreation facilities until further notice in an effort to try and limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Affected facilities include city hall, all arenas including Mosaic Place, the Kinsmen Sportsplex Swimming pool, Yara Centre, Moose Jaw Cultural Centre, Moose Jaw Public Library, and the Moose Jaw Museum & Art Gallery.

All registered recreation program and swimming lessons are cancelled. The city says that customer accounts will be credited for future use or refunds will be issued.

Passes for recreation facilities are also suspended until the facilities can reopen. Members will be credited for the time lost.

People can still use the mail slot at city hall to drop off bill payments and other important documents.

The city is reminding people that online payments are an option on its website.

Moose Jaw Transit will remain operational on its regular schedule until further notice.

-With files from Thomas Piller