SaskTel waives data overages during COVID-19 pandemic

SaskTel customers who may be working from home don’t have to worry about data overages for the rest of the month.

This is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an increasing number of people working remotely.

Starting Tuesday, all domestic overage charges are waived on postpaid and prepaid wireless plans. All SaskTel internet plans are already unlimited.

“We realize that some customers may have increased needs to wok from home and remotely,” said SaskTel spokesperson Michelle Englot in an email. “While no one can be certain of the extent and effects of an event or pandemic, we feel we are in a strong position for preparedness.”

Additionally, SaskTel is providing additional news and entertainment channels to all maxTV customers. All of the changes will be automatically implemented, and require no action on the customer’s part.

As of Monday morning, there is one confirmed and five presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The Saskatchewan government announced schools will be closed indefinitely as of March 20. Many other public facilities, including libraries and recreation facilities, are being closed due to the pandemic.

