Hospital visitor restrictions, casinos closing part of coronavirus prevention

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer announced further preventive measures on Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Saskatchewan government said while concern over the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to rise, the risk remains low but is increasing.

Visits to long-term care homes, hospitals, personal care homes and group homes have been restricted to essential visitors only by order of Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer.

Immediate family visiting during compassionate reasons is considered essential visitors, officials said.

Churches

The government said all faith-based organizations are no longer exempt from the public gathering restrictions of no public gatherings over 250 people in any one room.

Casino closures

SaskGaming said it is heeding the advice of public health officials on the COVID-19 outbreak and will temporarily close Casinos Regina and Moose Jaw until further notice.

This closure is effective at the end of the gaming day Monday, which is 2 a.m. on March 17 at Casino Moose Jaw and 4 a.m. on March 17 at Casino Regina.

In accordance with its pandemic plan, SaskGaming said some of its employees have been deemed essential to the continued management of the corporation’s assets.

“Ensuring our employees can focus on staying healthy and taking care of their families during this temporary shutdown is critically important,” SaskGaming’s president and CEO Susan Flett said in a press release.

“SaskGaming will endeavour to minimize any financial hardship created for employees as a result of this temporary shutdown.”

The Saskatchewan government said Monday it’s encouraging casinos operated by SIGA to voluntarily suspend operations.

New COVID-19 self-assessment tool

A new COVID-19 self-assessment tool has been launched by the government to determine whether people in Saskatchewan should be tested for COVID-19.

