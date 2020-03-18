IWK Health Centre introduces ‘no visitors’ policy amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The IWK Health Centre is increasing visitor restrictions to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The children’s hospital says no general visitors will be permitted to enter the IWK, however, one support person is permitted for pediatric patients and one support person is permitted for women in labour.

The hospital says the decision is to “protect the health of patients and staff and ensure continued safe care delivery.”

“As we work to keep our patients, family and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic we need to take all precautions available,” said Dr. Krista Jangaard, president and CEO of the IWK, in a statement.

“We understand the difficulty that this creates for our families, however preventing the possibility of spread of this virus within the health centre which could have significant implications is paramount. We hope the public understands this.”

This is the second measure that IWK has taken to limit visitors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the hospital announced patients can name up to two people as their family or primary support people.

There are six presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and one confirmed, as of the time of publication.

The Nova Scotia government has introduced new measures to limit the spread of the disease, including the reduction of gatherings from a maximum of 150 people to 50.

Restaurants now must be take-out only and all drinking establishments have been forced to close.

