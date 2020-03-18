Calgary police release footage of witness vehicle in double homicide

The investigation into a shooting in the Calgary’s northeast on Dec. 30, 2019, that killed two people is ongoing and now police are looking to identify the occupants of a black Dodge Durgano, which is considered to be a witness vehicle.
On Dec. 30, Police received multiple reports of shots being fired in the 100 block of Rundlemere Road N.E. just before 4 a.m.
No one was there when officers arrived, but police said a short time later two shooting victims, both men in their 20s, were dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre in critical condition.
Police said one victim, 22-year-old Keem Geng, died a short time later.
The second man, 22-year-old Achor Jal, died on Friday, Jan. 10.
On Wednesday, police released CCTV footage of a vehicle and occupants they believe may have information on the incident.
They believe the people in the video met with the victims a short time before the shooting at Sunridge Mall.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police, the homicide unit tip line or Crime Stoppers.
