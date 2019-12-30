Menu

Crime

1 dead, 1 critically injured in northeast Calgary shooting

By Brenda Neufeld 770 CHQR
Posted December 30, 2019 1:30 pm
Updated December 30, 2019 1:50 pm
Police are looking for a white Ford Fusion that dropped two shooting victims off at a hospital following an early morning shooting December 30, 2019.
Police are looking for a white Ford Fusion that dropped two shooting victims off at a hospital following an early morning shooting December 30, 2019. Calgary Police Service

One man is dead and another is in hospital in critical condition following a shooting early Monday morning in northeast Calgary.

Police received multiple reports of shots being fired in the 100 block of Rundlemere Road N.E. just before 4 a.m.

No one was there when officers arrived but police said a short time later two shooting victims, both men in their 20s, were dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre in critical condition.

One victim died a short time later, police said.

In a news release Monday, police said the victims were dropped off by a man driving a white 2018 Ford Fusion with Alberta plate CFB-8504.

Police released an image of the vehicle and are looking for anyone who may have information about the driver’s identity.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe the incident was targeted but added that there is nothing to indicate it is connected to the city’s Boxing Day shooting.

READ MORE: Calgary police identify victim of Boxing Day shooting, express concern for public safety

An autopsy is expected to be scheduled for early this week.

Details about the victim will not be released until formal identification and next of kin notification can be completed.

