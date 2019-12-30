1 dead, 1 critically injured in northeast Calgary shooting

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead and another is in hospital in critical condition following a shooting early Monday morning in northeast Calgary.

Police received multiple reports of shots being fired in the 100 block of Rundlemere Road N.E. just before 4 a.m.

No one was there when officers arrived but police said a short time later two shooting victims, both men in their 20s, were dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre in critical condition.

One victim died a short time later, police said.

In a news release Monday, police said the victims were dropped off by a man driving a white 2018 Ford Fusion with Alberta plate CFB-8504.

Police released an image of the vehicle and are looking for anyone who may have information about the driver’s identity.

Police believe the incident was targeted but added that there is nothing to indicate it is connected to the city’s Boxing Day shooting.

An autopsy is expected to be scheduled for early this week.

Details about the victim will not be released until formal identification and next of kin notification can be completed.