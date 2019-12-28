Calgary Police homicide unit investigating death in southeast

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police homicide unit is investigating after a man died following an altercation on Friday night in Inglewood.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of 9th Avenue S.E. around 9:30 p.m for reports of two men fighting, police said.

The victim, who’s identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead on scene, according to EMS officials.

CPS said the other man involved in the altercation has been taken into custody, but there is no word on whether charges will be laid.

Homicide investigators have been called in, and the investigation is underway.

