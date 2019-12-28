Menu

Crime

Calgary Police homicide unit investigating death in southeast

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted December 28, 2019 7:41 am
Calgary Police have taken one man into custody, but no charges have been laid.
Calgary Police have taken one man into custody, but no charges have been laid. File/Global News

The Calgary Police homicide unit is investigating after a man died following an altercation on Friday night in Inglewood.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of 9th Avenue S.E. around 9:30 p.m for reports of two men fighting, police said.

READ MORE: Police officer injured during altercation in northwest Calgary

The victim, who’s identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead on scene, according to EMS officials.

CPS said the other man involved in the altercation has been taken into custody, but there is no word on whether charges will be laid.

Homicide investigators have been called in, and the investigation is underway.

