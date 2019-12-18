Menu

Crime

Calgary police seek help in investigation of northeast homicide linked to drug trade

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 6:31 pm
Calgary police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a home on Dec. 15, 2019. This photo shows the scene on Dec. 18, 2019.
Calgary police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a home on Dec. 15, 2019. This photo shows the scene on Dec. 18, 2019.

The Calgary Police Service wants help from the public in its investigation of a homicide in the city’s northeast that happened on Sunday.

READ MORE: Homicide detectives investigating death of man found in northeast Calgary home

On Dec. 15, police were called to a home in the 400 block of 28 Avenue N.E. at around 12:30 p.m. for a check on welfare when they found a man’s body.

An autopsy has identified the victim as Mahmoud Ahmid Aburashed, 58, police said Wednesday.

Officers said Aburashed was known to police and was found by a friend from out of town, who is not linked to the incident.

Police believe the homicide happened on the morning of Dec. 13. Officers are not releasing the cause of Aburashed’s death.

“This is a targeted incident linked to the drug trade,” said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm with the CPS Homicide Unit, adding that there is no risk to the public.

Calgary police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a home on Dec. 15, 2019. This photo shows the scene on Dec. 18, 2019.
Calgary police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a home on Dec. 15, 2019. This photo shows the scene on Dec. 18, 2019.

Chisholm said police want to know if the public saw people or vehicles coming or going from the house leading up to the homicide.

“We’re looking for information in relation to that incident or maybe somebody knows something about Mr. Aburashed. Any information would be helpful to us to lead us towards helping solve the investigation,” he said.

“Any little bit of information might put us on the right path.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the death to call police non-emergency at 403-266-1234 or the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, or leave anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers.

Calgary Police ServiceCalgary HomicideCalgary DeathCalgary Police Service Homicide UnitWinston HeightsMahmoud Ahmid AburashedWinston Heights CalgaryWinston Heights Calgary homicideWinston Heights homicideWinston Heights homicide Calgary
