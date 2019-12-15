Homicide detectives investigating death of man found in northeast Calgary home

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service major crimes unit and homicide investigators are probing the death of a man found in a home on Sunday.

Police were called to a home in Winston Heights for a check on welfare. When officers went inside, a man believed to be in his 40s or 50s was found dead.

Investigators said the death was “potentially suspicious.”

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation, police said.

BREAKING – WINSTON HEIGHTS – @CalgaryPolice say they’re investigating a potentially suspicious death. After a check on welfare this afternoon, a man in his 40’s-50’s was found deceased. Homicide detective are leading the investigation #yyc @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/6s3Fgyl6wj — Michael King (@MKingGlobal) December 15, 2019

Traffic was shut down on 28 Street N.E. for some time while officers secured the scene.

More to come.