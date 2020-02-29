Calgary police searching for suspect vehicles following shooting at liquor store

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are scouring the city for two suspect vehicles after a Saturday afternoon shooting at the Royal Liquor Merchants store at 140 11 Avenue S.W.

Police said the shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m.

The occupants of one vehicle shot at the other, with the vehicle that was shot at being identified as a grey 2015 Dodge Dart. There were no details available around the other vehicle involved.

Calgary police cruisers were stationed at many of the major overpasses in the city Saturday afternoon as officers searched for both the vehicles.

As of just before 5 p.m., they had not been located and there was no word on injuries.

