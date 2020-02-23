Calgary police investigate early-morning shooting in downtown core

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating after gunfire rang out in the downtown core early Saturday morning.

According to investigators, just before 4 a.m. CPS received multiple calls of a disturbance involving gunshots outside a convenience store on 4th Avenue S.W.

READ MORE: Police investigating after shots fired in southeast Calgary

There were no injuries or any property damage, but police said evidence was found at the scene that indicated there was a shooting in the area.

The shooting is not believed to be random, police said.

There are no suspects in custody, and police are looking to speak with any potential witnesses who would have more information on the incident.

2:06 Recent violent incidents highlight task force discussion in Calgary Recent violent incidents highlight task force discussion in Calgary

Story continues below advertisement