Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police investigate early-morning shooting in downtown core

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted February 23, 2020 9:49 am
According to police, calls came in reporting a disturbance and gunfire just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
According to police, calls came in reporting a disturbance and gunfire just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Mike Hills / Global News

Calgary police are investigating after gunfire rang out in the downtown core early Saturday morning.

According to investigators, just before 4 a.m. CPS received multiple calls of a disturbance involving gunshots outside a convenience store on 4th Avenue S.W.

READ MORE: Police investigating after shots fired in southeast Calgary

There were no injuries or any property damage, but police said evidence was found at the scene that indicated there was a shooting in the area.

The shooting is not believed to be random, police said.

There are no suspects in custody, and police are looking to speak with any potential witnesses who would have more information on the incident.

Recent violent incidents highlight task force discussion in Calgary
Recent violent incidents highlight task force discussion in Calgary
Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary PoliceCPSCalgary Shootingdowntown calgary shootingshots fired Calgary4th Avenue ShootingShots Fired Downtown Calgary
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.