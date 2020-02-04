Man injured in Calgary shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating after a shooting in the northeast on Monday after 10 p.m.

Police said a man approached a transit driver at the intersection of 26 Avenue N.E. and 36 Street N.E. saying he had been shot. He walked away from the bus and was eventually located by police, officers said.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers don’t know exactly where the shooting happened or what transpired as they were not getting much co-operation.

Story continues below advertisement