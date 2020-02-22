Police investigating after shots fired in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating after several shots were fired in the southeast community of Penbrooke on Friday night.

Officers said a group of men was gathered outside the 7-11 on Eighth Avenue S.E. when they got into a fight around 7:15 p.m.

Several shots were fired and investigators said one bullet went through the window of the convenience store.

At least two people were inside the store when the shots were fired, but no one was injured.

Police said all the men left the scene before officers arrived, and don’t believe anyone involved was hit by the gunfire.

No one was immediately taken into custody, and police did not release descriptions of the suspects.

