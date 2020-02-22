Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after shots fired in southeast Calgary

By Michael King Global News
Posted February 22, 2020 1:23 am
Updated February 22, 2020 1:31 am
Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the city's southeast.
Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the city's southeast. Tom Andriuk / Global News

Calgary police are investigating after several shots were fired in the southeast community of Penbrooke on Friday night.

Officers said a group of men was gathered outside the 7-11 on Eighth Avenue S.E. when they got into a fight around 7:15 p.m.

Related News

Several shots were fired and investigators said one bullet went through the window of the convenience store.

READ MORE: 2 men arrive at northeast Calgary hospital with gunshot wounds: police

At least two people were inside the store when the shots were fired, but no one was injured.

Police said all the men left the scene before officers arrived, and don’t believe anyone involved was hit by the gunfire.

No one was immediately taken into custody, and police did not release descriptions of the suspects.

Story continues below advertisement
Calgary police investigate Feb. 14 shooting
Calgary police investigate Feb. 14 shooting
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingCalgary PoliceShots firedCalgary ShootingShooting in CalgaryPenbrooke7-11 shootingcalgary southeast
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.