RCMP Major Crimes investigating after body found west of Calgary

RCMP Major Crimes investigators are probing a homicide after the discovery of a dead body near a golf course west of Calgary.

Officers with the Cochrane detachment were called to an area near the River Spirit Golf Course off Highway 8 at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Global News confirmed a body was found.

In a Thursday afternoon news release, RCMP said the body was of a 24-year-old Calgary woman.

An autopsy was done on Thursday and the woman has been tentatively identified, RCMP said, but her name wasn’t being released.

RCMP Major Crimes officers were investigating after a body was found west of Calgary. Global 1

Video from the Global 1 helicopter showed several RCMP cruisers at the scene, with officers putting out police tape and traffic cones seen along Range Road 34.

Several officers were seen in the area.

The Calgary Police Service said officers from its Major Crimes unit were also at the scene helping the RCMP with their investigation.

RCMP asked anyone with information in relation to the homicide is asked to contact the Cochrane detachment at 403-851-8000, their local police department or to contact Crime Stoppers.