Crime

RCMP Major Crimes investigating after body found west of Calgary

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 5:41 pm
Updated February 27, 2020 5:56 pm
RCMP vehicles seen at scene of major crimes investigation west of Calgary
WATCH ABOVE: Global 1 footage shows several RCMP cruisers and officers putting out traffic cones and police tape as part of a Major Crimes investigation after a body was found west of Calgary.

RCMP Major Crimes investigators are probing a homicide after the discovery of a dead body near a golf course west of Calgary.

Officers with the Cochrane detachment were called to an area near the River Spirit Golf Course off Highway 8 at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Global News confirmed a body was found.

In a Thursday afternoon news release, RCMP said the body was of a 24-year-old Calgary woman.

An autopsy was done on Thursday and the woman has been tentatively identified, RCMP said, but her name wasn’t being released.

RCMP Major Crimes officers were investigating after a body was found west of Calgary.
RCMP Major Crimes officers were investigating after a body was found west of Calgary. Global 1

Video from the Global 1 helicopter showed several RCMP cruisers at the scene, with officers putting out police tape and traffic cones seen along Range Road 34.

Story continues below advertisement

Several officers were seen in the area.

The Calgary Police Service said officers from its Major Crimes unit were also at the scene helping the RCMP with their investigation.

RCMP asked anyone with information in relation to the homicide is asked to contact the Cochrane detachment at 403-851-8000, their local police department or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
