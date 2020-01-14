Menu

Crime

Man injured in December shooting dies in hospital: Calgary police

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 10:34 am
Updated January 14, 2020 10:38 am
Police say a second man has died from injuries he sustained in a shooting in Rundle late last year.
Police say a second man has died from injuries he sustained in a shooting in Rundle late last year. Global News

Calgary police say a man injured in a shooting in the community of Rundle last month has died.

The victim was one of two men shot in the 100 block of Rundlemere Road Northeast on Dec. 30, 2019.

Police arrived in the area just before 4 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls but said no one was found at the scene.

A short time later, officers were alerted when two men, both in their 20s, were dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre in critical condition.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in northeast Calgary shooting; victim identified

One of the men, 22-year-old Keem Geng, died in hospital on Dec. 30.

The second man died on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, police said on Tuesday.

According to a news release, 22-year-old Achor Jal died as a result of injuries he sustained in the shooting.

His death brings the total number of homicides in Calgary in 2019 to 21.

READ MORE: Man arrested by police after violent northwest Calgary home invasion

At the time of the shooting, police said they were hoping to identify the man who dropped the victims off at the hospital.

According to investigators, the man was driving a white 2018 Ford Fusion with Alberta plate CFB-8504.

Police are looking for a white Ford Fusion that dropped two shooting victims off at a hospital following an early morning shooting on Dec. 30, 2019.
Police are looking for a white Ford Fusion that dropped two shooting victims off at a hospital following an early morning shooting on Dec. 30, 2019. Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting or the identity of the driver who took the victims to hospital is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

