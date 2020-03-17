Menu

Liquid asphalt spill closes Hwy. 401 exit in Napanee: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 1:29 pm
The Palace Road on- and off-ramps are closed after a tractor trailer rolled over, spilling liquid asphalt in the ditch, police say.
The Palace Road on- and off-ramps are closed after a tractor trailer rolled over, spilling liquid asphalt in the ditch, police say. OPP

Ontario Provincial Police are expecting a road closure at a Highway 401 exit to last until late in the evening Tuesday after a tractor trailer carrying liquid asphalt rolled over in Napanee.

OPP say the single-vehicle collision took place at 6 a.m. on the highway near the Palace Road exit.

READ MORE: Driver charged after truck carrying 1,700 turkeys crashes near Wingham, Ont.

The truck lost control and turned over in the ditch near the exit, causing liquid asphalt to spill, according to police.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.



OPP say the Palace Road on- and off-ramps are closed, and Palace Road after Cardiff Lane will remain closed while police investigate and crews clean up the scene.

Just after 11:30 a.m., OPP estimated that the closure would last for another eight hours until close to 7:30 p.m.

Around 1 p.m., OPP said one lane of Palace Road had reopened to traffic.

OPP are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

