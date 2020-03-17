Liquid asphalt spill closes Hwy. 401 exit in Napanee: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are expecting a road closure at a Highway 401 exit to last until late in the evening Tuesday after a tractor trailer carrying liquid asphalt rolled over in Napanee.

OPP say the single-vehicle collision took place at 6 a.m. on the highway near the Palace Road exit.

The truck lost control and turned over in the ditch near the exit, causing liquid asphalt to spill, according to police.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Palace road closed. Local traffic only. Transport roll over near 401. 401 on and off ramps closed at Palace road exits.@CKWS_TV #ygk pic.twitter.com/85C4PaWhvZ — darryn davis (@darryndavis3) March 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say the Palace Road on- and off-ramps are closed, and Palace Road after Cardiff Lane will remain closed while police investigate and crews clean up the scene.

Just after 11:30 a.m., OPP estimated that the closure would last for another eight hours until close to 7:30 p.m.

Around 1 p.m., OPP said one lane of Palace Road had reopened to traffic.

OPP are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.