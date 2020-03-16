Menu

Canada

73-year-old busted for driving 180 km/h in northwest Saskatchewan

By Roberta Bell Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 10:21 pm
RCMP clocked a 73-year-old man driving 180 km/h on HIghway 16 near North Battleford. .
RCMP clocked a 73-year-old man driving 180 km/h on HIghway 16 near North Battleford. . Global News / Files

A 73-year-old man driving 180 km/h on the highway just west of North Battleford, Sask., has lost his license, had his vehicle impounded and faces a hefty fine.

Saturday afternoon, North Battleford RCMP received reports of a vehicle travelling east along Highway 16 at “a high rate of speed,” police said in a news release Monday.

An officer was able to locate the vehicle and using radar, clocked it at 180 km/h, RCMP said.

Following a traffic stop, the man, from Edmonton, was slapped with a $1,022 traffic ticket. He faces a three-day licence suspension in Saskatchewan. His vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

RCMPSaskatchewanEdmontonTrafficCanadaSpeedingNorth BattlefordHighway 16SeniorFine
