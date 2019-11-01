$1,566 in fines for B.C. driver busted for speeding after being let off with a warning

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver Island man had his vehicle impounded and has been slapped with more than $1,500 in penalties after failing to heed a warning when he was busted for speeding, according to the RCMP.

It happened in Colwood on Thursday, according to West Shore RCMP.

Police say the driver was spotted doing 80 km/h in a 50 km/h zone and pulled over.

The man, a new driver, was issued a $109 ticket for not having an “N” sign on the vehicle, but the officer decided to let him off with a warning for speeding, according to police.

1:22 Ferrari driver fined for excessive speed Ferrari driver fined for excessive speed

But when the driver pulled away from the traffic stop at high speed, the officer decided to follow him, the RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

Not long afterward, the driver was observed doing 102 km/h and was pulled over again.

This time, he was slapped with the original $196 ticket for speeding at 80 km/h and a second, $368 excessive speeding ticket for going 102 km/h.

But the financial pain doesn’t stop there. The two speeding tickets combine to six driver penalty points, worth a $432 hit on the man’s insurance, while the excessive speeding ticket also comes with a $461 driver risk premium on the man’s insurance.

In total, and before towing and impound fees, that amounts to $1,566.

The West Shore RCMP said it was the second time in two days the detachment has impounded a vehicle for excessive speeding and is reminding the public that speeding quite literally does not pay.