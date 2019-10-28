Menu

SUV impounded after being clocked at 130 km/h on Vancouver’s Granville Street

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 4:32 pm
Vancouver police impounded this SUV after it was clocked going 140 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. .
Vancouver police impounded this SUV after it was clocked going 140 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. . Vancouver police

A Vancouver driver has had their vehicle impounded and could face a licence suspension after being clocked going 130 kilometres per hour on Granville Street.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on Saturday night, when police were conducting a night-time speed trap, according to Vancouver police.

“They know what they’re doing,” Sgt. Aaron Roed said. “Those are speeds which are high on a highway, never mind a street in the City of Vancouver.”

In addition to having their luxury SUV impounded for seven days, the driver was handed an excessive speeding ticket for $483, and will have a $384 Driver Risk Premium added to their insurance upon renewal.

The driver also collected three driver penalty points.

Story continues below advertisement

“On the back of the vehicle there was a baby on board sticker,” said Roed, who noted there was no baby in the SUV.

“This driver is asking everyone else to be safe in and around him, but he feels the need to drive in excess of 80 kilometres per hour over the posted speed.”

Roed said that police have also made a submission to the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles to have the driver’s licence suspended.

