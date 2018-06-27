Pair of excessive speeders with kids in the back seat lose their wheels

Delta police are reminding parents to take proper precautions when they’re driving with kids after two vehicles were clocked going more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The incidents happened last Saturday on Highway 17, and left two parents without their wheels.

Delta police spokesperson Chris Leykauf said in one of the vehicles, kids who should have been in their booster seats weren’t.

“At that age, if they’re not in the correct booster seats, should there have been a crash they could easily have been… ejected, and not protected should they have been in an accident,” she said.

She said in the other case, the kids were belted in properly, but that the speeds were such that any impact could have been catastrophic.

Leykauf said both drivers were handed tickets for more than $400 for excessive speeding.

Both vehicles were also impounded for seven days.

The issue of excessive speeding has drawn increasing attention in B.C. in recent years.

Earlier this month, the family of a man acquitted of dangerous driving causing death after he caused a fatal crash while speeding in Vancouver called for tougher regulations against drivers clocked far over the limit.

There have also been a string of impounds in recent months. Some have involved small vehicles caught going very fast, while others have involved supercars such as the Ferrari clocked at 210 kilometres per hour on the Lions Gate Bridge.