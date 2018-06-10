Daughter of man killed by excessive speeder launches petition to appeal acquittal

The daughter of a man killed by an excessive speeder is not stopping her fight for justice.

Dr. Alphonsus Hui was on his way to work in Nov. of 2015 when a vehicle travelling almost three times the speed limit slammed into his car.

Monique Hui has launched a petition addressed to B.C. Attorney General David Eby that calls for an appeal of Ken Chung’s sentence after he was acquitted of dangerous driving causing death in the fatal crash that killed her father.

She said she felt re-victimized when she heard news of the acquittal.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Monique Hui said. “I think that’s the most difficult thing. It’s not that we didn’t have enough evidence, the evidence was there and yet he was still acquitted.”

WATCH: Questions raised after judge acquits driver in fatal crash

The court heard Chung was driving 140 kilometres per hour in a 50-kilometre-per-hour zone on Oak Street, and was moving at 119 kilometres per hour at the moment of impact.

Dr. Hui died at the scene of multiple blunt force trauma.

The presiding judge ruled that despite the fatal and tragic consequences, the momentary excessive speeding did not meet the legal test to find criminal fault, and that the collision amounted to a momentary lapse.

WATCH: Tougher penalties needed for bad driving?

Hui’s petition asks for Chung’s acquittal to be appealed and the B.C. government to introduce “new, more stringent legislation that will appropriately penalize dangerous driving.”

“They have to look at this pattern that we seem to have of either no penalties or slap-on-the-wrist-type penalties for drivers who hurt and kill,” Hui told Global News.

‘With these kind of decisions where you’re found not guilty and you walk away scot-free we’re telling these reckless drivers — keep doing what you’re doing.

“There’s zero consequence. No one’s stopping you and you’re going to get away with it.”

The deadline to appeal is June 24.

— With files from Rumina Daya and Liza Yuzda