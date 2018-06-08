Daughter of man killed by excessive speeder says she won’t stop seeking justice

The grieving daughter of a man killed by killed in a 2015 car crash with an excessive speeder says she won’t stop seeking justice for her dad.

The crash happened at 9:30 a.m. on a Saturday morning while Monique Hui’s father, Dr. Alphonso Hui, was headed to work.

Hui says her family is still stunned that a judge acquitted Ken Chung, who was charged with one count of dangerous driving causing death, despite evidence heard in court that the accused was speeding excessively.

She said she felt re-victimized when she heard the news.

“When I got a call on May 25th, I was driving back from work — and it was from the courts and they told me the decision — I almost drove off the highway,” she told Global News.

The court heard Chung was driving 140 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometre per hour zone on Oak Street, and was moving at 119 kilometres per hour at the moment of impact.

Dr. Hui died at the scene of multiple blunt force trauma.

The presiding judge ruled that despite the fatal and tragic consequences, the momentary excessive speeding did not meet the legal test to find criminal fault, and that the collision amounted to a momentary lapse.

Hui said she’s hoping an appeal can overturn the case.

“I still feel that shock and trauma to this day. That being said we’ve tried to change that shock and trauma into action,” she said.

Hui said she also wants to see harsher penalties for drivers who have a track record of offense.

She says Chung was found guilty of excessive speeding in another case weeks before his trial in her dad’s death began.

