3 vehicles in West Vancouver impounded in single night for excessive speeding
Three vehicles were stopped and impounded in West Vancouver Monday night — all for excessive speeding.
West Vancouver police say all three vehicles were caught speeding on the Upper Levels Highway. It is unclear if they were travelling towards the Sea to Sky Highway or into North Vancouver.
Police say one of the drivers was travelling 187 km/h in a 90 km/h zone in frigid weather conditions.
Two of the vehicles were being driven by someone with only an ‘N’ designation, while the other driver had a similar impound about two years ago.
In only the past few days, West Vancouver police have stopped and impounded five vehicles:
- a BMW X5 going 140 km/h on Highway 1
- a 2013 Civic and a 2014 Scion sedan, each travelling 187 km/h on the Upper Levels Highway
- a 2016 Landrover going 110 km/h in a 60 zone
- a 2001 Honda Civic going 145 km/h in a 90 zone
At the tow yard in North Vancouver on Tuesday morning, a Civic, BMX and Scion can all be seen parked in the yard.
Global News has reached out to West Vancouver police for comment.
