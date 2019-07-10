18-year-old caught driving 107 km/h above speed limit in Abbotsford: police

A B.C. teen is facing a hefty fine and the loss of his ride after he was allegedly clocked driving 107 kilometres per hour over the speed limit in Abbotsford.

According to the Abbotsford Police Department, the 18-year-old driver, who had an “N” decal on his vehicle, was clocked at 187 kilometres per hour on Highway 11 at Clayburn Road around 7:30 p.m. on July 4.

Police said the driver also had a 17-year-old passenger in the Audi A3.

The driver was issued with a $368 fine for excessive speeding and had his vehicle impounded for seven days. Abbotsford police said his licence will also be reviewed by the superintendent of motor vehicles.

Excessive speeding also comes with three driver penalty points plus a driver risk premium, which translates to a minimum $384 hike on the driver’s insurance.

