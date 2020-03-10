Lindsay teen charged with stunt driving after travelling double the speed limit on Hwy. 35: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay teen has been charged with stunt driving after police say they travelled more than twice the legal speed limit in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 35 near Mount Horeb Road when officers say they noticed a vehicle travelling at an excessive rate of speed.

OPP say an officer stopped the vehicle, which had allegedly reached a speed of 160 kilometres per hour in an 80-kilometre-per-hour zone.

The driver — a 16-year-old from Lindsay — was charged with racing a motor vehicle with excessive speed.

The youth had their driver’s licence suspended for seven days, and the vehicle was towed from the scene to be impounded for seven days, OPP said.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on May 5.

