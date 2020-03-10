Menu

Crime

Lindsay teen charged with stunt driving after travelling double the speed limit on Hwy. 35: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 9:40 am
A 16-year-old driver from Lindsay was charged with stunt driving following a traffic stop on Monday.
A Lindsay teen has been charged with stunt driving after police say they travelled more than twice the legal speed limit in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday.

A Lindsay teen has been charged with stunt driving after police say they travelled more than twice the legal speed limit in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 35 near Mount Horeb Road when officers say they noticed a vehicle travelling at an excessive rate of speed.

READ MORE: OPP issue stunt driving charges on Hwy 7. in Peterborough County, Kawartha Lakes

OPP say an officer stopped the vehicle, which had allegedly reached a speed of 160 kilometres per hour in an 80-kilometre-per-hour zone.

The driver — a 16-year-old from Lindsay — was charged with racing a motor vehicle with excessive speed.

The youth had their driver’s licence suspended for seven days, and the vehicle was towed from the scene to be impounded for seven days, OPP said.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on May 5.

