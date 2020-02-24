OPP issue stunt driving charges on Hwy 7. in Peterborough County, Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Several drivers were charged with stunt driving in Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes on the weekend.

Two incidents occurred Friday as OPP conducted radar patrol along on Highway 7 in Asphodel-Norwood Township, east of Peterborough.

Shortly after 9 a.m., officers clocked a vehicle travelling 131 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. A 62-year-old driver was charged with stunt driving in relation to the speeding.

Shortly after 1 p.m. another driver was clocked travelling 152 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. The 45-year-old driver from Trent Hills was charged with stunt driving and driving while under suspension.

In both incidents, the vehicles were impounded for seven days and the drivers had their licences suspended for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

Both drivers will appear in court in Peterborough on April 16.

On Sunday, OPP were patrolling Highway 7 west of Peterborough near White Rock Road in the City of Kawartha Lakes, when they saw two vehicles speeding.

Police say one of the vehicles, which was driven by a 20-year-old, was clocked at 137 km/h. The other vehicle, driven by a 21-year-old Lindsay resident, was clocked at 133 km/h. Both were driving in an 80 km/h zone.

Both drivers had their vehicles seized for seven days their driver’s licences suspended for seven days.

No names were released in any of the incidents.

1:39 Northumberland OPP stop 6 drivers for stunt driving in 5 hours on 401 Northumberland OPP stop 6 drivers for stunt driving in 5 hours on 401