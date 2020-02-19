Loose tractor-trailer tire crashes into Jeep windshield on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A driver suffered minor injuries after their vehicle was struck by a loose tire from a tractor-trailer on Wednesday.

According to a tweet from OPP Central Region, a tractor-trailer lost a tire while travelling on Hwy. 7 in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, east of Peterborough.

The tire then struck a Jeep and went through the windshield, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

Close call for this driver who suffered minor injuries and severe damage to their vehicle after a tractor trailer lost a wheel while travelling along #Hwy7 @HBMtwp. Prevent a #wheeloff and complete a #circlecheck before driving #roadsafety #PtboOPP ^gp pic.twitter.com/fAUocrgYxH — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) February 19, 2020

No word yet if any charges will be laid.

OPP are reminding all motorists to check their tires before driving.

Global News has reached out to OPP for more details.

More to come.

