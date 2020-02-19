Menu

Loose tractor-trailer tire crashes into Jeep windshield on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 5:05 pm
Updated February 19, 2020 5:06 pm
OPP say a tractor-trailer tire fell off and struck this vehicle on Hwy. 7 on Wednesday.
OPP say a tractor-trailer tire fell off and struck this vehicle on Hwy. 7 on Wednesday. OPP Central Region Twitter

A driver suffered minor injuries after their vehicle was struck by a loose tire from a tractor-trailer on Wednesday.

According to a tweet from OPP Central Region, a tractor-trailer lost a tire while travelling on Hwy. 7 in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, east of Peterborough.

READ MORE: No injuries reported after loose tire hits pickup, transport trucks on Highway 401: OPP

The tire then struck a Jeep and went through the windshield, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

No word yet if any charges will be laid.

OPP are reminding all motorists to check their tires before driving.

Global News has reached out to OPP for more details.

More to come.

