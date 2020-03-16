Menu

Crime

Drugs seized, 2 arrested after raid of residence in Colborne: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 4:29 pm
Updated March 16, 2020 4:31 pm
Northumberland OPP arrested two people after seizing drugs from a Colborne residence on Saturday.
Northumberland OPP arrested two people after seizing drugs from a Colborne residence on Saturday. Don Mitchell/Global News

Two people face multiple drug-trafficking charges after OPP seized drugs from a residence in Colborne on Saturday.

According to Northumberland OPP, investigators executed a controlled drug and substance act warrant at a residence in the village of Colborne in Cramahe Township, about 25 kilometres east of Cobourg.

Police seized approximately 126 grams of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, cash and other drug trafficking-related items. Two people were arrested.

The street value of the seized drugs is worth approximately $17,500, OPP said Monday.

Kaitlyn Grumeth, 29, of Cramahe Township and Jomone Devontae Walker, 24, of Brampton, were each charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine and other drugs).

Walker was additionally charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (opioid other than heroin) and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Story continues below advertisement

Both accused were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a future date, OPP said.

