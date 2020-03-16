N.B. premier, chief medical officer of health to provide update on COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick premier and the province’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update on COVID-19 today.

The update will take place at 2:30 p.m. in Fredericton.

On Sunday, Dr. Jennifer Russell announced there are four more presumptive cases of coronavirus in New Brunswick.

There are now a total of four presumptive cases and two confirmed.

Russell says all of the cases are connected to the province’s first case, a woman between the ages of 50 and 60 who recently returned from France.

That case was announced on Wednesday and confirmed the next day.

