Health

N.B. premier, chief medical officer of health to provide update on COVID-19

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 1:13 pm
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with the media in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Monday, February 17, 2020.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with the media in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Monday, February 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

The New Brunswick premier and the province’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update on COVID-19 today.

The update will take place at 2:30 p.m. in Fredericton.

READ MORE: 4 more presumptive cases of coronavirus identified in New Brunswick

On Sunday, Dr. Jennifer Russell announced there are four more presumptive cases of coronavirus in New Brunswick.

There are now a total of four presumptive cases and two confirmed.

Russell says all of the cases are connected to the province’s first case, a woman between the ages of 50 and 60 who recently returned from France.

READ MORE: New Brunswick confirms first presumptive coronavirus case, discourages mass gatherings

That case was announced on Wednesday and confirmed the next day.

Story continues below advertisement

 

