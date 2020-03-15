N.B. premier, chief medial officer of health to provide update on COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick government announced Sunday that premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will provide an update on COVID-19.

The update will take place at 2:30 p.m. in Fredericton.

A second presumptive case of coronavirus was identified in New Brunswick on Saturday.

The first presumptive case in New Brunswick was announced on Wednesday and confirmed the following day.

Both patients are said in self-isolation and all their close contacts have been traced and informed, according to the province’s chief medical officer of health.

“This individual is already isolated and public health officials have already taken swift action to implement immediate precautions to prevent the infection from spreading,” Russell said.

At Saturday’s press briefing, Russell reminded the public that testing for COVID-19 only happens when a person has symptoms.

“Testing when there are no systems will not tell you if you have COVID-19 and cannot be used to clear you when you return to work or school,” she said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk for Canadians is low.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

–With files from Graeme Benjamin