Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Live Updates

Coronavirus: B.C. officials provide Saturday update on COVID-19

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted March 14, 2020 2:29 pm
Updated March 14, 2020 2:57 pm
WATCH LIVE: B.C. health officials provide a daily update on coronavirus in the province

B.C. health officials will provide their latest update on the novel coronavirus in the province at noon on Saturday.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix have been holding daily briefings since Monday as the number of cases in British Columbia continue to climb.

READ MORE: B.C. confirms 11 new novel coronavirus cases, 3 linked to North Vancouver hospital

Friday saw the province’s highest single-day increase: 11 new cases were announced, including three at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver.

B.C. now has 64 confirmed cases.

READ MORE: 3 administrative staff at Lions Gate Hospital diagnosed with novel coronavirus

Henry announced Friday she is seeking to formally ban gatherings of more than 250 people as part of the province’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

She said issuing an official order banning mass gatherings will allow organizers to recoup costs through insurance.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

B.C. health officials confirm 11 new coronavirus cases, 3 linked to North Vancouver hospital
B.C. health officials confirm 11 new coronavirus cases, 3 linked to North Vancouver hospital
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Covid19Adrian DixPandemicbc coronavirusCOVIDBonnie HenrySocial DistancingBC coronavirus updatebc covidbc pandemic response
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.