Coronavirus: B.C. officials provide Saturday update on COVID-19

B.C. health officials will provide their latest update on the novel coronavirus in the province at noon on Saturday.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix have been holding daily briefings since Monday as the number of cases in British Columbia continue to climb.

Friday saw the province’s highest single-day increase: 11 new cases were announced, including three at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver.

B.C. now has 64 confirmed cases.

Henry announced Friday she is seeking to formally ban gatherings of more than 250 people as part of the province’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

She said issuing an official order banning mass gatherings will allow organizers to recoup costs through insurance.

More to come…

