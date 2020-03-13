B.C. health officials to provide Friday update on novel coronavirus response

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s health minister and top doctor are scheduled to provide an update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic at 3:30 p.m. PT on Friday.

Global BC will stream the update live.

Earlier Friday, federal officials urged all Canadians to cancel non-essential international travel, and suspended the cruise ship season until July.

Officials also said they were restricting international air travel to a handful of airports.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who remains in isolation after his wife was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday, said the federal government is also preparing a fiscal stimulus package to help Canadians and businesses.

U.S. President Donald Trump declared the pandemic a national emergency on Friday, freeing up US$50 billion to support state and local governments in stopping the spread of the virus.

On Thursday, B.C. officials called on event organizers to cancel all gatherings of more than 250 people.