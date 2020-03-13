Donald Trump to use emergency powers amid coronavirus pandemic: reports

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to use his emergency powers amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple reports in U.S. media.

He has called a press conference for 3 p.m. ET but only said the topic would be the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

Bloomberg, which cited two people “familiar with the matter,” said Trump would declare a national emergency that could allow for more funding for cities and states.

The Associated Press also confirmed Trump was preparing to invoke emergency powers but reported that it wasn’t clear what mechanism he would use to do so.

Congress has already approved a US$8.3-billion package to fight the virus.

There are more than 1,700 cases of COVID-19 in the United States.

I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

