World

Donald Trump to use emergency powers amid coronavirus pandemic: reports

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 1:35 pm
Updated March 13, 2020 1:37 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Trump on worries he may have contracted COVID-19 – ‘I’m not concerned’

U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to use his emergency powers amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple reports in U.S. media.

He has called a press conference for 3 p.m. ET but only said the topic would be the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — What happens if Trump signs emergency declaration over COVID-19?

Bloomberg, which cited two people “familiar with the matter,” said Trump would declare a national emergency that could allow for more funding for cities and states.

The Associated Press also confirmed Trump was preparing to invoke emergency powers but reported that it wasn’t clear what mechanism he would use to do so.

Congress has already approved a US$8.3-billion package to fight the virus.

There are more than 1,700 cases of COVID-19 in the United States.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

