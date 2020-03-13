UBC, UVic suspend classes of more than 250 students amid coronavirus crisis

Send this page to someone via email

The University of British Columbia (UBC) is suspending classes of 250 students or more in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“These classes are suspended until alternative arrangements are in place,” said UBC’s spokesperson Matthew Ramsey.

“Smaller classes will continue and, as noted, we are working to develop a system whereby faculty have the option to provide remote instruction. Many of our faculty have already done so. ”

The University of Victoria says instructors have been advised to cancel classes with more than 250 students.

The moves come after the B.C. government on Thursday directed the cancellation of any gatherings larger than 250 people in an effort to “flatten the curve” of new coronavirus infections.

Also, on Friday, Simon Fraser University said it is following regional and provincial health recommendations and exploring remote options for students, faculty, and staff.

A statement on the SFU website says staff “will review upcoming events and begin to cancel those that are over 250 people. SFU is also assessing lectures of 250 and more students to determine how these classes will continue going forward.”

Meanwhile, Quest University in Squamish said it is shutting down and sending students home.

The institution has closed the campus to the public and cancelled all upcoming events. Staff are being instructed to work from home, as officials look to replace in-person instruction with online teaching.

The province announced seven new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing B.C.’s total to 53.

