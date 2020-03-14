Blue Jays games at Olympic Stadium cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The two spring training games between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at the Olympic Stadium, were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event promoter Evenko, who organized the games, made the announcement Friday evening on social media.

Evenko said in a short press release that it was aware of the measures put in place by the Government of Quebec regarding the suspension of events of more than 250 people for a period of 30 days, and that it was taking very seriously the safety and health of its customers.

Major League Baseball (MLB) has suspended the rest of spring training and has delayed Opening Day by two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The league made the announcement Thursday afternoon after the NBA and the NHL announced its seasons have been suspended indefinitely. The MLS also said it would be suspending its 2020 season for the next 30 days.

The Olympic Stadium has hosted a few Blue Jays preparatory games since 2014. The Toronto squad has crossed swords with the New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cardinals St. Louis and the Milwaukee Brewers.

–With files from The Canadian Press and Global’s Jessica Patton