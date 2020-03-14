Coronavirus: Great Wolf Lodge resorts close amid pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Great Wolf Lodge resorts in the United States and Canada are closed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We have had no reported positive COVID-19 cases within our guest or pack community,” a statement from Great Wolf Lodge read.

“However, with the recent focus from federal and state government officials on restricting large gatherings, we believe it is in the best interest of our guests and pack members to temporarily close all of our resorts and plan to re-open on April 2.”

In Canada, the only Great Wolf Lodge resort is in Niagara Falls, Ont.

The company said anyone with a reservation during the closure time will be given a full refund.

“In response to COVID-19, we implemented enhanced sanitation measures at our resorts and provided CDC updates stating there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through the use of pools or hot tubs,” the statement said, adding that “enhanced” cleaning measures will continue after reopening.

In the U.S., as of Saturday morning, there were well over 2000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 47 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, Canada has over 200 confirmed cases of the virus.