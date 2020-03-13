Coronavirus: New Brunswick public schools to close for 2 weeks, early learning centres still open

Send this page to someone via email

The all-party cabinet committee has met Friday and agreed to close New Brunswick public schools effective Monday, according to the department of education.

All schools across the province will be closed for two weeks. But at this time, early learning and child-care facilities, including those located in schools, are not being closed.

“This is in response to the COVID-19 situation. This closure will be reassessed on an ongoing basis,” the government stated in a press release.

According to the province, this was the first meeting of the all-party cabinet committee, with the collective goal of minimizing the spread of COVID-19.

In the meantime, children, students, staff, volunteers and family members returning home from international locations after March 8 are still being asked by the government to stay away from early learning facilities and school district offices for 14 days.

Government said that individuals with questions relating to schools and early learning and child-care facilities may call 1-844-288-3888.